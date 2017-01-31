Buckskill Hosts Katy’s Courage Winter Fundraiser

Katy's Courage fundraiser at Buckskill Winter Club, Photo: Courtesy Katy's Courage
On Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., the Buckskill Winter Club is hosting its sixth annual winter fundraiser and Skate-A-Thon for Katy’s Courage, a local non-profit created in honor of the late Sag Harbor student, Katy Stewart, who died of a rare pediatric cancer at just 12 years old in 2011.

After Buckskill’s usual public skating period from 1:15–2:45 p.m., and 15 minutes of ice maintenance, the fundraiser begins with a Puck Throw—whoever throws their puck closest to the target wins—event (pre-registration available) from 3–3:10 p.m. A figure skating recital featuring coaches and participating children follows from 3:15–4:30 p.m.

Grace Brosnan practiced solo

Grace Brosnan during the 2011 figure skating recital, Photo: Richard Lewin

Skate-A-Thon skaters take the ice from 4:45–5:45 p.m. and skate for per-lap pledges from sponsors. All proceeds from the Skate-A-Thon, even the $30 registration fee, and other events of the day, including a raffle and all-day bake sale, benefit Katy’s Courage, which is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement counseling and pediatric cancer research. Click here for the Skate-A-Thon pledge form, or register or pledge online here.

Katy's Courage bake sale in 2011

Katy’s Courage bake sale in 2011, Photo: Richard Lewin

Raffle winners will be drawn and announced at 6:15 p.m. Buy raffle tickets here. An hour of public skating commences at the same time. Then the fundraiser concludes with a hockey game from 7:30–9 p.m. (pre-registration required).

The Buckskill Winter Club is located at 178 Buckskill Road in East Hampton. For more info, call 631-324-2243 or visit buckskillwinterclub.com.

To learn more about Katy’s Courage, visit katyscourage.org.

