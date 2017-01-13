Drake Gifts Jennifer Lopez with $100,000 Necklace

by SOTH Team

Drake must have heard that diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

According to Us Weekly, the rapper has gifted new girlfriend, Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez, with a stunning diamond necklace. The Victoria necklace, from Tiffany & Co., is 16 carats of pear-round and marquise-cut sparkles.

Drake and Lopez met in Las Vegas during Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas residency in December. This May-December romance—Lopez is 47, Drake is 30—has been making headlines since New Year’s Eve, when Lopez attended Drake’s concert. Us Weekly reports that Drake has been making some sweeping romantic gestures, including creating a special “prom night” for her. Lopez never attended prom in high school, so Drake had a Los Angeles church decorated like a winter wonderland, where Lopez and Drake were crowned prom king and queen in front of Lopez’s friends, including bestie Leah Remini.

Lopez is no stranger to high-profile romances. She has been married three times, to Ojani Noah, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and has been linked romantically to David Cruz, Wesley Snipes, Tommy Mottola, Sean Combs and Ben Affleck. Drake, meanwhile, has dated Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Amber Rose and others, but has never been married. Maybe the two are meant for each other!

For something completely different, watch Drake as a teenager on canadian soap opera Degrassi: The Next Generation below.



