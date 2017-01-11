Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary Sets Fundraising Record

by David Taylor

The Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) Auxiliary set a new fundraising record in 2016, contributing over $400,000 to the aforementioned hospital.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce will present the ELIH Auxiliary with the 2016-2017 Community Service Award later this month. The North Fork Chamber of Commerce awards individuals and volunteer organizations whose community contributions have made an impact on the quality of life on the North Fork. The award will be presented at the Sixth Annual Snowflake Gala on January 27, 2017.

The Auxiliary’s three branches—East End/Shelter Island, Southold West and Together We Inspire Growing Support (TWIGS)—held several successful fundraising events in 2016, including the Car Raffle, the Dream Green Raffle, Ladies Day at the Links, the North Fork Tennis Open, Italian Nite and Denim and Dice.

The ELIH Auxiliary also has a second-hand store in Greenport called the Opportunity Shop. The shop sells lightly used clothing (even some designer brands), household items, furniture, books and gifts. All of the proceeds are used to benefit the hospital.

Anyone looking to join the ELIH Auxiliary can call the Community Relations Office at 631-477-5164 for an application. There are always opportunities to volunteer at the hospital or the Opportunity Shop. There is also a Junior Volunteer program for high school students between the ages of 15 and 18.