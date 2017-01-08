Ecological Culture Initiative Hosts ‘SEED: The Untold Story’ Screening on January 19

by Arts & Entertainment

“This is right up there with making love to your spouse,” says a farmer in SEED: The Untold Story.

Directed by Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz and co-produced by Marc Turtletaub, Phil Fairclough and film star Marisa Tomei, SEED: The Untold Story is a remarkable documentary about the importance of seeds and the consequences of losing them. According to the film, an alarming 94% of our vegetable seed varieties were lost in the 20th century. The film follows passionate seed keepers who protect and preserve seeds.

On January 19, the Ecological Culture Initiative (ECI) will host a screening of SEED: The Untold Story at the UA Hampton Bays 5 Movie Theater. Prior to the film, ECI will host a question and answer session for the audience, as well as discuss the Good Ground Seed Library, a new initiative coming to the Hampton Bays Public Library this March.

Tickets can be purchased at gathr.us/screening/18759. The UA Hampton Bays 5 Movie Theater is located at 119 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. For more information on the Ecological Culture Initiative, visit eciny.org.