Eli Manning Buys Hamptons Beach House for $8.5 Million in Quogue

by David Taylor

Eli Manning, quarterback for the New York Giants, has recently closed on a beach-side mansion in Quogue for $8.5 million.

According to the New York Post, which broke the story, this off-market purchase was made in October by limited liability company Mr. Chester, LLC. Manning, 36, named the shell company after his beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Chester.

The relatively new three-story house, built in 2004, is just under 7,000 square feet and sits on 1.21 acres at 4 Dune Road. It comes with 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a private deck, a fireplace and a pool. However, if Manning ever gets bored swimming in his pool, he can use his private beach access to rush the ocean and get tackled by the refreshing waves.

The new property has plenty of amenities and space for Manning and his growing family. He and his wife Abby Mcgrew, 33, met at the University of Mississippi have had three daughters together since they were married in 2008, 5-year old Ava Frances, 3-year-old Lucy Thomas and Caroline Olivia who turns 2 later this month.

The distance to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he’ll be practicing to ensure that next season doesn’t end in another loss, is quite the trip from his new Hamptons home. This makes it all the more interesting that he’d been trying to sell his 3,500-square-foot condo in Hoboken, New Jersey for $5.2 million since 2015. Manning gave up in April 2016, deciding to rent it out for $18,000 a month instead. It’s likely his Quogue mansion will be a summer home, and he will look for a place closer to the stadium when the next season looms closer.

Manning’s purchase is not the only recent celebrity real estate transaction on Dune Road in Quogue. Susan Lucci finally sold her 10,622 square-foot home, complete with 7 bedrooms and 7 baths for $19.9 million last month.