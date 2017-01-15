Foodie Bites: Gael Green, Peter Ambrose, Amagansett Sea Salt & More

by Food & Dining

It’s time for some foodie bites!

World famous restaurant critic and East End regular Gael Greene is about to hire a new personal assistant. Foodies wonder who the lucky Girl, or Guy, Friday will be. Imagine that on your résumé!

Southampton’s Tuscan House is currently under reconstruction to become the Jobs Lane Gastro Pub. Chef/Owner William Oster states in a message on Tuscan House’s Facebook page, “We will feature a new menu consisting of the best of Tuscan House and high quality Euro-American pub fare.”

Amagansett Sea Salt owner Steve Judelson reports that several salterns were damaged during the high winds over the last month. Thankfully, this is the slow time for solar salt production, so not much salt was lost and the staff has been stockpiling salt since August, in anticipation of the seasonal slow down. Amagansett Sea Salt lovers should not be concerned about a shortage. The company is planning a spring expansion—they expect to increase 2017 production by a ton over the 2016 yield! Tasty. The North Fork’s Salt of the Earth Seed Company’s online catalog has tripled in size! And they will be opening online ordering for spring vegetable plants in the coming weeks…

Chef Rocco DiSpirito will serve as lead celebrity chef at the January 21 Love Bites annual fundraiser. The event, featuring over 25 chefs, caterers and restaurateurs will be held, once again this year, at The Muses, the event space at the Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton. Benefiting charities will be, as in 2016, Katy’s Courage and The Scarlett Fund, both raising monies for the fight against pediatric cancer. Chef Peter Ambrose chairs the Chef Committee, Marla Schwenk chairs the Auction Committee. Mike Variale of East End Entertainment will provide the music and the photo booth, as well as serve as DJ and MC. Mark Masone will provide the floral décor and Jason Bencivenga, (Party-Up, Decco), will provide all of the lighting and special effects. Over 400 guests are expected. The snow date is Saturday, January 28.