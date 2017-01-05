Get Whipped! Try the East End’s Best Coffee and Desserts for National Whipped Cream Day

by David Taylor

What’s the one thing that can turn an ordinary coffee into a tasty dessert? It’s none other than whipped cream! And January 5 just so happens to be National Whipped Cream Day! As it turns out, the fifth of January marks the birthday of Aaron S. Lapin, the inventor of Reddi-wip.

The concept of whipped cream is nothing new, dating back to the 16th century, when many recipes called for whipped cream by one name or another. Chantilly cream, snow cream, and milk snow were a few other names used before the name whipped cream was popularized. While the popularity of whipped cream was moderate throughout history, it wasn’t until the 20th century that it became such a well-known and well-loved confection.

As a result of the U.S. food rationing during World War II, Lapin invented Sta-Whip, a cream substitute made with vegetable oil. In 1946, the first seamless aerosol canisters were invented by the Crown Cork and Seal Company. And in 1948, Lapin debuted his newest creation, Reddi-wip, which took real cream (no substitutes this time) and placed it in a sprayable aerosol can. The product quickly gained popularity and began selling like crazy, earning him a mention in Time magazine’s list of most influential inventors.

So what better way to celebrate a chilly National Whipped Cream Day, than with a hot cup of coffee topped with whipped cream?

If you're not a big coffee drinker and have more of a sweet tooth, check out the 2016 Dan's Papers Best of the Best desserts.

