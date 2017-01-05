Get Whipped! Try the East End’s Best Coffee and Desserts for National Whipped Cream Day

What’s the one thing that can turn an ordinary coffee into a tasty dessert? It’s none other than whipped cream! And January 5 just so happens to be National Whipped Cream Day! As it turns out, the fifth of January marks the birthday of Aaron S. Lapin, the inventor of Reddi-wip.
The concept of whipped cream is nothing new, dating back to the 16th century, when many recipes called for whipped cream by one name or another. Chantilly cream, snow cream, and milk snow were a few other names used before the name whipped cream was popularized. While the popularity of whipped cream was moderate throughout history, it wasn’t until the 20th century that it became such a well-known and well-loved confection.
As a result of the U.S. food rationing during World War II, Lapin invented Sta-Whip, a cream substitute made with vegetable oil. In 1946, the first seamless aerosol canisters were invented by the Crown Cork and Seal Company. And in 1948, Lapin debuted his newest creation, Reddi-wip, which took real cream (no substitutes this time) and placed it in a sprayable aerosol can. The product quickly gained popularity and began selling like crazy, earning him a mention in Time magazine’s list of most influential inventors.
So what better way to celebrate a chilly National Whipped Cream Day, than with a hot cup of coffee topped with whipped cream? To find the greatest cup of joe in the Hamptons, check out 2016 Dan’s Papers Best of the Best winners in the Coffee category.
North Fork
Platinum
North Fork Roasting Co.
55795 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com
Gold
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Silver
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
56275 NY-25, Southold
631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com
Bronze
Bruce’s Cheese Emporium and Café
208 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-0023, greenportvillage.com/the-cheese-emporium-by-bruce-son
D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-4060, greenportvillage.com/dlatte
South Fork
Platinum
The Golden Pear
99 Main Street, Southampton. Other locations in Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Bridgehampton
631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com
Gold
Left Hand Coffee
83 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5434, lefthandcoffee.com
Silver
Tate’s Bake Shop
43 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com
Hampton Coffee Company
194 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. Other locations in Southampton, Water Mill and Aquebogue
631-288-4480, hamptoncoffeecompany.com
Bronze
The Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
Sag Town Coffee
78 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-8696, sagtown.com
*Closed due to fire
If you’re not a big coffee drinker and have more of a sweet tooth, check out the 2016 Dan’s Papers Best of the Best desserts.
North Fork
Platinum
Cake Couture & More
facebook.com/cupcakegirl54
Gold
Modern Snack Bar
628 Main Road, Riverhead
631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com
*Closed for winter, but opens in April.
Silver
Jill Hendrickson Cakes
Montauk Highway, East Moriches
631-921-6843
Bronze
A Touch of Venice
28350 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com
South Fork
Platinum
Cake Couture & More
facebook.com/cupcakegirl54
Gold
Tate’s Bake Shop
43 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com
Silver
Boom Burger
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com
Bronze
Rumba
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
Blue Duck Bakery Café
30 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-204-1701, blueduckbakerycafe.com