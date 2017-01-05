Get Whipped! Try the East End’s Best Coffee and Desserts for National Whipped Cream Day

Photo: vm2002/123RF
January 5, 2017 by David Taylor

What’s the one thing that can turn an ordinary coffee into a tasty dessert? It’s none other than whipped cream! And January 5 just so happens to be National Whipped Cream Day! As it turns out, the fifth of January marks the birthday of Aaron S. Lapin, the inventor of Reddi-wip.

The concept of whipped cream is nothing new, dating back to the 16th century, when many recipes called for whipped cream by one name or another. Chantilly cream, snow cream, and milk snow were a few other names used before the name whipped cream was popularized. While the popularity of whipped cream was moderate throughout history, it wasn’t until the 20th century that it became such a well-known and well-loved confection.

As a result of the U.S. food rationing during World War II, Lapin invented Sta-Whip, a cream substitute made with vegetable oil. In 1946, the first seamless aerosol canisters were invented by the Crown Cork and Seal Company. And in 1948, Lapin debuted his newest creation, Reddi-wip, which took real cream (no substitutes this time) and placed it in a sprayable aerosol can. The product quickly gained popularity and began selling like crazy, earning him a mention in Time magazine’s list of most influential inventors.

So what better way to celebrate a chilly National Whipped Cream Day, than with a hot cup of coffee topped with whipped cream? To find the greatest cup of joe in the Hamptons, check out 2016 Dan’s Papers Best of the Best winners in the Coffee category.

North Fork

Platinum
North Fork Roasting Co.
55795 Main Road, Southold
631-876-5450, noforoastingco.com

Gold
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Silver
Blue Duck Bakery Cafe
56275 NY-25, Southold
631-629-4123, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Bronze
Bruce’s Cheese Emporium and Café
208 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-0023, greenportvillage.com/the-cheese-emporium-by-bruce-son

D’latte Pastry Gelato Bar
218 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-4060, greenportvillage.com/dlatte

South Fork

Platinum
The Golden Pear
99 Main Street, Southampton. Other locations in Sag Harbor, East Hampton and Bridgehampton
631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

Gold
Left Hand Coffee
83 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5434, lefthandcoffee.com

Silver
Tate’s Bake Shop
43 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Hampton Coffee Company
194 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. Other locations in Southampton, Water Mill and Aquebogue
631-288-4480, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Bronze
The Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

Sag Town Coffee
78 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-8696, sagtown.com
*Closed due to fire

If you’re not a big coffee drinker and have more of a sweet tooth, check out the 2016 Dan’s Papers Best of the Best desserts.

North Fork

Platinum
Cake Couture & More
facebook.com/cupcakegirl54

Gold
Modern Snack Bar
628 Main Road, Riverhead
631-722-3655, modernsnackbar.com
*Closed for winter, but opens in April.

Silver
Jill Hendrickson Cakes
Montauk Highway, East Moriches
631-921-6843

Bronze
A Touch of Venice
28350 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-298-5851, touchofvenice.com

South Fork

Platinum
Cake Couture & More
facebook.com/cupcakegirl54

Gold
Tate’s Bake Shop
43 North Sea Road, Southampton
631-283-9830, tatesbakeshop.com

Silver
Boom Burger
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

Bronze
Rumba
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Blue Duck Bakery Café
30 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-204-1701, blueduckbakerycafe.com

Related Articles

Hamptons pups Charlie and Terry take a napTreat Your Pets to the Best in the Hamptons + North Fork Long Ireland Beer Company—on tap!Tour & Taste at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Breweries It's National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!Eat the East End’s Best on National Chocolate Ice Cream Day best of the best 2016Dan’s Best of the Best FAQ: Everything You Need to Know

BACK TO Blog Du Jour

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar