Hamptons Celebs Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore and Others Join Women’s March on Washington

by SOTH Team

Claiming determination to have her voice heard, Sagaponack’s Scarlett Johansson, and other notable Hamptons stars, will participate in the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday, January 21—the day after Donald Trump‘s January 20 inauguration.

The actress will join many female celebrities at the event’s “Artist Table,” including Montauk’s Julianne Moore, Hamptonite Debra Messing, former Hamptonite Rosie Perez (who is also participating in Thursday’s anti-Trump protest in NYC), Hamptons visitors Katy Perry and Amy Schumer, Cher, Olivia Wilde, Frances McDormand, Angelique Kidjo, Zendaya, Patricia Arquette, Padma Lakshmi and more.

The Artist Table celebs will show solidarity by marching alongside a whole lot of equally important citizens who aren’t famous.

The Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 participants, says it “aims to send a message to all levels of government, including but not limited to the incoming Presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity and we expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities.”

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera will chair the Artist Table at the march. “Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard,” Ferrara said in a statement shared by various news sites about the event. “As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities,” she added.

“It is my duty as an American citizen to exercise my rights, make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in,” Johansson said in the statement. “The new administration may be very vague about specifics, but one thing has been made very clear; their intentions of reducing the availability of Women’s Healthcare and attacking her reproductive rights. I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices.”

Messing also shared her thoughts, noting, “I am honored to be a member of the Artist Table. An attack on Planned Parenthood is an attack on all American women. There is no more urgent time than now to raise our voices and be heard.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the October 25, 1997 “Million Women March,” when an estimated 750,000 African-American women marched in Philadelphia.

Along with the main march in Washington D.C., there are more than 616 “sister marches” planned around the country for those who can’t make it but would like to express solidarity with those in the U.S. capital. Hamptons fan Chelsea Handler is leading one such march in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival will be underway (starting January 19). So far (as of Tuersday afternoon), 1,032,110 marchers have registered for these sister marches.

The closest local sister march is scheduled to meet in Port Jefferson on the corner of Route 112 and Route 347 (Nesconset Highway) at noon on Friday.

The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 21 at Independence Avenue and Third Street SW in Washington D.C.

Find more details, including available busses, local marches and more at womensmarch.com.