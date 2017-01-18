Hamptons Epicure: Foodie News to Use…and Deliciously Abuse

by Stacy Dermont

Visiting the East End for the first time? You picked a great time of year! The twin forks have something for every taste in food, wine and beer.

Not only are most of our famous summer eateries open—many now offer very reasonable prix fixe menus—including hotspot 75 Main in Southampton Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; Almond in Bridgehampton every night until 7 p.m.; Baron’s Cove’s Thursday “Supper Club” in Sag Harbor; Bridgehampton Inn (reopening on February 4, following their annual winter vacation); Centro, the East End’s newest trattoria in Hampton Bays offers a $35 Sunday brunch that includes….wait for it….prosecco!; and Le Charlot in Southampton.

In fact, 2017 Winter Long Island Restaurant Week runs January 22–29, offering a $27.95, three-course prix fixe menu at over 100 restaurants across the island. Some of the most noteworthy include: Bistro 72 in Riverhead; Caci North Fork in Southold; Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor; The North Fork Table & Inn in Southold; and the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com

The annual Love Bites fundraiser to aid in the fight against pediatric cancer will again be held at the Muses in Southampton. Chef Rocco DiSpirito leads the festivities with about 40 area chefs, restaurants and beverage makers participating. Over 400 guests are expected to dine and dance the night away on Saturday, January 21. (Snow date January 28.)Visit katyscourage.org to purchase tickets. Tickets begin at $125.

Do you think about ice a lot? We all do when it’s slippery outside. But what about the ice in your glass? Is it too big, too small, just the right size? Is it LOCAL? On Sunday, January 22 you have the rare opportunity to join ice history enthusiasts for a special gathering. The theme of this dinner to benefit The Hampton Bays Historical Society is ice harvesting, and it will be held at Villa Paul Restaurant in Hampton Bays. (Or, as locals call it, “the Villa Paul.”) With seatings from 4:30 to 9 p.m., you can enjoy a display of local ice collecting artifacts and photos, rub shoulders with icy experts and take in a meal at this 60-year-old, family owned eatery for only $45 per adult, $12 per child. For reservations call Villa Paul at 631-728-3261 For more information call the Society at 631-728-0887. A fun way to leave your culaccino in Hampton Bays!

Off to daytrip in New York? I enjoyed a lovely Italian dinner at Remi before taking in the Carol King musical Beautiful last week. I could have saved if I’d waited for NYC Restaurant Week, which runs January 23–February 10, offering a three-course lunch for $29 or dinner for $42. Though Remi is not participating, about 400 New York eateries are. Here are just some of the participating New York restaurants with outposts (shown in parenthesis) on the East End: Bobby Van’s Steakhouses (The Bridgehampton location is now located across the street from the site of the original restaurant, which was named for its piano playing owner.); Nougatine at Jean-George (Jean-George at Topping Rose House is in Bridgehampton); Sant Ambroeus (Southampton) Scarpetta (LDV Hospitality also runs an array of restaurants at Gurney’s in Montauk). You can find a complete list of participating city restaurants and deals at nycgo.com/restaurant-week. Why not try out both the city and “country” places?

Of course you may see Sarabeth of the many participating Sarabeth’s restaurants out here. Chef Sarabeth Levine frequently visits her Water Mill estate and local gourmet shops year-round.

