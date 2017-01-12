Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 13–19: Father Goose, Hamptons Got Talent & More

Find something fun, educational or exciting to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week!
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS
4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
REMEMBERING MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AT CMEE
9 a.m.–5 p.m. Craft inspired by “I Have a Dream” speech, learn about the civil rights leader’s life and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
STORYBOOK WALK AT THE QUOGUE WILDLIFE REFUGE
10:30 a.m. Go on a winter woodland hike while reading the story The Mitten by Jan Brett. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4224 quoguelibrary.org
FATHER GOOSE’S TALES AT GOAT ON A BOAT @ BAY STREET
11 a.m. Puppet theatre by Nappy’s Puppets. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 15
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 16
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov