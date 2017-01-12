Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 13–19: Father Goose, Hamptons Got Talent & More

by Calendar Team

Find something fun, educational or exciting to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS

4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

REMEMBERING MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. AT CMEE

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Craft inspired by “I Have a Dream” speech, learn about the civil rights leader’s life and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

STORYBOOK WALK AT THE QUOGUE WILDLIFE REFUGE

10:30 a.m. Go on a winter woodland hike while reading the story The Mitten by Jan Brett. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4224 quoguelibrary.org

FATHER GOOSE’S TALES AT GOAT ON A BOAT @ BAY STREET

11 a.m. Puppet theatre by Nappy’s Puppets. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov