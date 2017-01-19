Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 19–26: Book Swaps, Talent Show Auditions & More

Find something great to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week!
THURSDAY, JANUARY 19
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS
4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magigicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21
COMMUNITY BOOK SWAP AT CMEE
10 a.m. Bring a book, take a book. Hot cocoa, crafts and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
INTERACTIVE STORYTIME AT SOFO
10:30 a.m. Learn about the animals in Vineyard Field and hear a fun story. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 22
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 23
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, JANUARY 24
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS
4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magigicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov