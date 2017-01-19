Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 19–26: Book Swaps, Talent Show Auditions & More

by Calendar Team

Find something great to do with your kids in the Hamptons this week!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS

4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magigicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

COMMUNITY BOOK SWAP AT CMEE

10 a.m. Bring a book, take a book. Hot cocoa, crafts and more. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

INTERACTIVE STORYTIME AT SOFO

10:30 a.m. Learn about the animals in Vineyard Field and hear a fun story. South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735 sofo.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

HAMPTONS GOT TALENT AUDITIONS

4:30 p.m. Students residing in Southampton Township are eligible. Solo artists, bands, dance groups, magigicians, comedians and other artistic acts are welcome. For grades 5–12. Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov