Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 26–February 2: Snow Science, Watermill Center & More

Find something great to do with your kids this week in the Hamptons!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

SILENT ART AUCTION AT BAY STREET THEATER

5 pm. Silent auction benefiting Pierson School’s 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor.

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

MEET THE BREEDS AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

7 p.m. Meet a Papillion. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

THE SCIENCE OF SNOW AT CMEE

10 a.m. Make your own packable “snow.” Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

FAMILY DAY AT THE WATERMILL CENTER

1 p.m. A fun-filled family friendly winter celebration. Kids 7–12 welcome with adult. The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628 watermillcenter.org

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

LEGO CLUB AT CMEE

10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

FROM PAGE TO STAGE STUDENT ACTING WORKSHOP AT GUILD HALL

4:30 p.m. Students are given the opportunity to create their own plays and stories to present in performance. Taught by Our Fabulous Variety Show. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov