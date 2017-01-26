Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 26–February 2: Snow Science, Watermill Center & More

Find something great to do with your kids this week in the Hamptons!
THURSDAY, JANUARY 26
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
SILENT ART AUCTION AT BAY STREET THEATER
5 pm. Silent auction benefiting Pierson School’s 8th grade trip to Washington D.C. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor.
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
PLAYDOUGH TIME AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. For ages 3 and up. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
MEET THE BREEDS AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
7 p.m. Meet a Papillion. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28
THE SCIENCE OF SNOW AT CMEE
10 a.m. Make your own packable “snow.” Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
FAMILY DAY AT THE WATERMILL CENTER
1 p.m. A fun-filled family friendly winter celebration. Kids 7–12 welcome with adult. The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628 watermillcenter.org
SUNDAY, JANUARY 29
LEGO CLUB AT CMEE
10 a.m. Fun with Lego bricks. Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250 cmee.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 30
FROM PAGE TO STAGE STUDENT ACTING WORKSHOP AT GUILD HALL
4:30 p.m. Students are given the opportunity to create their own plays and stories to present in performance. Taught by Our Fabulous Variety Show. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, JANUARY 31
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov