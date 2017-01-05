Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 5–12: National Bird Day, Chinese New Year & More

Check out these great kids’ events in the Hamptons this week.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
NATIONAL BIRD DAY AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11 a.m.–noon. For children 3 and up. Make bird feeders and learn about our feathered friends. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
TEEN MOVIE NIGHT AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Screening of Suicide Squad. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY
4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
CHINESE NEW YEAR: FOODS AND LEGENDS AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE
11 a.m.–noon. Starlight from Garden Fresh Sauce will give a cooking demonstration about the Chinese New Year. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
BOOK READING AND SIGNING AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE REFUGE
11 a.m. Long Island teen author Yasmine Hamdi will read her book Spirit of the Wind. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
HOT COCOA KITCHEN AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
2 p.m. For ages 8–12. Experiment with different ingredients and make the ultimate hot cocoa. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
MONDAY, JANUARY 9
YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT
6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY
3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY
11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org
ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER
6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov