Hamptons Kids’ Events, January 5–12: National Bird Day, Chinese New Year & More

by Calendar Team

Check out these great kids’ events in the Hamptons this week.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

NATIONAL BIRD DAY AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11 a.m.–noon. For children 3 and up. Make bird feeders and learn about our feathered friends. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

TEEN MOVIE NIGHT AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Screening of Suicide Squad. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

CRAFTERNOON AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

4 p.m. Drop in and make a fun new craft. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

CHINESE NEW YEAR: FOODS AND LEGENDS AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE

11 a.m.–noon. Starlight from Garden Fresh Sauce will give a cooking demonstration about the Chinese New Year. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

BOOK READING AND SIGNING AT QUOGUE WILDLIFE REFUGE

11 a.m. Long Island teen author Yasmine Hamdi will read her book Spirit of the Wind. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

HOT COCOA KITCHEN AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

2 p.m. For ages 8–12. Experiment with different ingredients and make the ultimate hot cocoa. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

YOUTH COURT AT SOUTHAMPTON TOWN JUSTICE COURT

6 p.m. Learn about the justice system and earn community service credits. Southampton Town Justice Court, 32 Jackson Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425 southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

LEGO CLUB AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Kids can enjoy Lego building. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

BARBIE BONANZA AT JOHN JERMAIN LIBRARY

3:30 p.m. Girls and boys can enjoy playing with Barbie. John Jermain Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049 johnjermain.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

STORYTIME AT THE QUOGUE LIBRARY

11–11:45 a.m. Storytime with books, songs and a craft at the end! Registration required. Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4884 quoguelibrary.org

ACT TWO TEEN COMMUNITY THEATER

6 p.m. Teens grades 8–12. Classes in performing and theater writing. Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-702-2421 southamptontownny.gov