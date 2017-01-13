Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 13, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest- to head-high, SSE swell with WSW winds and choppy conditions….

Wind Forecast:

WSW winds 15-20 KT with gusts to 25 KT.

Water Temp: 45° – 48°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:13 a.m. • LOW: 2:14 p.m. • HIGH: 8:42 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW-W wind flatness Saturday–Sunday, W-SW wind-slop Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.