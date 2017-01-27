Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 27, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Waist- to stomach- to chest-high, S wind-swell, with W winds and choppy conditions…

Wind Forecast:

W winds at 15-25 KT with gusts to 30 KT.

Water Temp: 45°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:13 a.m. • LOW: 1:08 p.m. • HIGH: 7:37 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W wind-slop Saturday–Sunday, offshore winds [and hopefully some decent waves] early a.m. Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.