Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 6, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, SSE micro-remnants, with NW winds.
Wind Forecast:
NW winds 10-15 KT.
Water Temp: 47° – 50°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 7:29 a.m. • HIGH: 1:29 p.m. • LOW: 7:34 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Blustery nor’easter conditions Saturday, ground-swell with offshore winds Sunday, W-NW flatness Monday, W-SW wind-slop Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.