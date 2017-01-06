Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, January 6, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin to knee high, SSE micro-remnants, with NW winds.



Wind Forecast:

NW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 47° – 50°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:29 a.m. • HIGH: 1:29 p.m. • LOW: 7:34 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Blustery nor’easter conditions Saturday, ground-swell with offshore winds Sunday, W-NW flatness Monday, W-SW wind-slop Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.