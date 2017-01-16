Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 16, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Flat…



Wind Forecast:

NW winds at 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 45° – 47°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 3:43 a.m. • HIGH: 10:25 a.m. • LOW: 4:15 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NW flatness Tuesday, E wind-slop Wednesday, residual E swell coupled with light E-NE winds on Thursday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.