Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 23, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high to overhead, blown out E/ENE storm-surf…

Wind Forecast:

ENE winds at 35-70 KT.

Water Temp: 44°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:36 a.m. • LOW: 10:37 a.m. • HIGH: 4:52 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Blown-out, E wind-slop Tuesday, NW-W winds with remnant swell Wednesday, SW slop Thursday, W winds on Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.