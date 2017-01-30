Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 30, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin to knee to barely thigh-high, remnant winter mush…

Wind Forecast:

N-NW winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 41°–44°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5,] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:58 a.m. • LOW: 2:59 p.m. • HIGH: 9:26 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-swell Tuesday, building swell with E winds Wednesday a.m., continued swell with W winds Wednesday p.m., blustery W-NW winds and remnant swell early a.m. Thursday, W-NW flatness Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.