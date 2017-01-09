Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, January 9, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin to barely knee high, E trace remnants with W/NW winds.



Wind Forecast:

W/NW winds 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 47° – 50°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:#3 a.m. • LOW: 10:59 a.m. • HIGH: 5:09 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-slop Tuesday–Friday morning, W-NW winds Friday afternoon/evening…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.