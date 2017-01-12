Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 12, 2017

January 12, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to chest high, onshore wind-slop….

Wind Forecast:
SW winds 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 45° – 46°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH:  7:25 a.m. • LOW: 1:29 p.m. • HIGH: 7:45 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
SW wind-slop Thursday, W wind-swell Friday a.m., NW faltness Friday p.m., NW flatness Saturday, W-NW mush on Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

