Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 26, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Knee to thigh to waist high, choppy wind-swell mushiness…

Wind Forecast:

WSW winds at 20-35 KT.

Water Temp: 45°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:41 a.m. • LOW: 12:32 p.m. • HIGH: 7:02 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W wind-slop Friday–Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.