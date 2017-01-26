Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Knee to thigh to waist high, choppy wind-swell mushiness…
Wind Forecast:
WSW winds at 20-35 KT.
Water Temp: 45°–47°
Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:41 a.m. • LOW: 12:32 p.m. • HIGH: 7:02 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-slop Friday–Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.