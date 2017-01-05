Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, January 7, 2017

January 5, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Shin to knee high S remnants with stiff W winds for today.

Wind Forecast:
W winds at 15-30 KT.

Water Temp: 47° – 50°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW:  6:15 p.m. • HIGH: 12:25 a.m. • LOW: 6:33 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-swell Friday morning, but maybe some decent waves Friday afternoon/eve with offshore winds. Saturday morning there will be a chance for decent some surf with N-NE winds, and then N wind flatness Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

