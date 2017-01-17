Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 17, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle high, SE backround mush this a.m…



Wind Forecast:

NW winds at 10-15 KT.

Water Temp: 44° – 47°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:30 a.m. • HIGH: 11:04 a.m. • LOW: 4:52 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

E wind-slop Wednesday, residual swell with NE winds Thursday, N-NE flatness Friday, E-NE mushiness Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.