Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Overhead to double-overhead surf, with gusty NE-NNW winds.
Wind Forecast:
NE-NNW winds at 30-55 KT.
Water Temp: 45°–47°
Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:25 a.m. • LOW: 11:19 a.m. • HIGH: 5:42 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Remnant swell with NW-W winds Wednesday, SW slop Thursday, W wind-slop Friday–Saturday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.