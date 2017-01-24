Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Overhead to double-overhead surf, with gusty NE-NNW winds.

Wind Forecast:

NE-NNW winds at 30-55 KT.

Water Temp: 45°–47°

Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 5:25 a.m. • LOW: 11:19 a.m. • HIGH: 5:42 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Remnant swell with NW-W winds Wednesday, SW slop Thursday, W wind-slop Friday–Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.