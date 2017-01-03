Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 3, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Head high to overhead ESE/E swell with E/NE winds. Head west instead of east…



Wind Forecast:

E/NE winds at 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 46° – 49°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 4:16 a.m. • HIGH: 10:37 a.m. • HIGH: 4:48 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-swell Wednesday, W wind-swell Thursday, maybe some decent waves with N winds Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.