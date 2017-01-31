Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, January 31, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf

Shin-high worthlessness, with some equally worthless knee-high lumps this a.m. Expect the surf to get choppier throughout the day, courtesy of the SW winds…



Wind Forecast:

S-SW winds at 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 42°–45°

Wear a Hooded–6, [or a Hooded–5] 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:39 a.m. • LOW: 3:40 p.m. • HIGH: 10:08 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W-SW wind-swell builds in Wednesday–Thursday, W-NW winds and maybe some decent waves early a.m. Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.