Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Chest to head high, blown-out onshore wind-slop….
Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-20 KT.
Water Temp: 45° – 47°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:33 a.m. • LOW: 12:42 p.m. • HIGH: 7:03 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
SW wind-slop Thursday, W wind-swell Friday a.m., NW faltness Friday p.m., NW flatness Saturday, W-NW mush on Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.