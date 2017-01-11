Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, blown-out onshore wind-slop….



Wind Forecast:

SW winds 10-20 KT.

Water Temp: 45° – 47°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 6:33 a.m. • LOW: 12:42 p.m. • HIGH: 7:03 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW wind-slop Thursday, W wind-swell Friday a.m., NW faltness Friday p.m., NW flatness Saturday, W-NW mush on Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.