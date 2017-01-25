Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Remnant, rapidly fading, waist- to stomach-high, ESE swell with W/NW winds.
Wind Forecast:
W/NW winds at 15-25 KT.
Water Temp: 45°–47°
Wear a hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves or lobster-claws.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 6:06 a.m. • LOW: 11:56 a.m. • HIGH: 6:25 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
SW wind-slop Thursday, W wind-slop Friday–Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.