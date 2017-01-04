Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Chest to head high, to overhead, ESE swell with W winds. Head to Jersey…
Wind Forecast:
W winds at 15-25 KT.
Water Temp: 47° – 51°
Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 5:11 a.m. • HIGH: 11:28 a.m. • LOW: 5:38 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
W wind-swell Thursday, maybe some decent waves Friday with N winds, offshore winds with possible ground-swell late day Saturday, stiff offshores Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.