Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high, to overhead, ESE swell with W winds. Head to Jersey…



Wind Forecast:

W winds at 15-25 KT.

Water Temp: 47° – 51°

Wear a Hooded–5, 7mil boots, and 5mil gloves.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 5:11 a.m. • HIGH: 11:28 a.m. • LOW: 5:38 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

W wind-swell Thursday, maybe some decent waves Friday with N winds, offshore winds with possible ground-swell late day Saturday, stiff offshores Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.