Hamptons Week Ahead, January 23–27: Comedy, Trivia and More

by Calendar Team

Who says the fun has to end when the weekend is over? Find something fun to do in the Hamptons this week!

MONDAY, JANUARY 23

BLOOD DRIVE AT THE HAMPTON BAYS LIBRARY

1 p.m. Ages 16 and up. Hampton Bays Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24

TRIVIA TUESDAY AT BREWOLOGY

7 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Teams must have at least two people. Brewology, 295 Montauk Highway, Speonk. brewology295.com

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN

8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Fried. North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

WE ARE NOT ALONE: UFOS, THEN AND NOW AT RIVERHEAD FREE LIBRARY

6:30 p.m. UFO historian and TV consultant Robert Bria provides an overview of UFOs from Roswell to the present day. Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228 riverheadlibrary.org

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26

“THE MONEY SHOT” AT SOUTHAMPTON CULTURAL CENTER

7:30 p.m. Through 2/5. Production of the play by Neil LaBute. Levitas Center for the Arts, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377 scc-arts.org

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

JACKIE “THE JOKE MAN” MARTLING AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. The writer and comedian performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com