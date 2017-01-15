Hamptons Week Ahead, January 16–20: Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr., Give Thanks in Sag Harbor and More

by Calendar Team

The fun doesn’t end on Monday! Find something great to do in the Hamptons during the week.

Monday, January 16

15TH ANNUAL REVEREND MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BREAKFAST

10 a.m. Annual community breakfast to celebrate the life and legacy of the late activist and icon. Food, music and a talk by Reverend Kimberly Quinn Johnson. Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774

Tuesday, January 17

TRIVIA TUESDAY AT BREWOLOGY

7 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Teams must have at least two people. Brewology, 295 Montauk Highway, Speonk. brewology295.com

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN

8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Fried. North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

Wednesday, January 18

DOCENT-LED GALLERY TOUR AT PARRISH ART MUSEUM

2 p.m. Highlighting the permanent collection on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tours last one hour. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

Thursday, January 19

GUILD GATHERING AT GUILD HALL

7 p.m. A conversation with local artistic professionals. Reservations required. Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806 guildhall.org

A NIGHT OF THANKS AT BAY STREET THEATER

7 p.m. Concert to honor the Sag Harbor Fire and Ambulance Departments. Featuring Nancy Atlas and the Nancy Atlas Project, Hoodoo Loungers and Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

Friday, January 20

“ALMOST, MAINE” AT NORTH FORK COMMUNITY THEATRE

8 p.m. Through 2/5. Opening performance of the play by John Cariani. North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-278-9017 nfct.com

THE ASSOCIATION AT SUFFOLK THEATER

8 p.m. The long-running music group performs. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com