Hamptons Week Ahead, January 29–February 3: Literary Salon, Sgt Pepper and More

Dan Rattiner welcomes guests to the Literary Salon at Southampton Arts Center
January 29, 2017 by Lee Meyer

The weekend may be over, but the fun is just beginning in the Hamptons. Find something great to do on the East End this week.

Sunday, January 29

DAN’S LITERARY SALON AT SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER
4 p.m. Readings of select entries from Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction. Wine and cheese will be served. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967 southamptonartscenter.org

Monday, January 30

MONDAY NIGHT PAINT AT TOWNLINE BBQ
6:30 p.m. Hosted by Townline and Salty Canvas. Step-by-step instructions, painting materials provided. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Sagaponack. Saltycanvashamptons.com

Tuesday, January 31

TRIVIA TUESDAY AT BREWOLOGY
7 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Teams must have at least two people. Brewology, 295 Montauk Highway, Speonk. Brewology295.com

Wednesday, February 1

DOCENT-LED GALLERY TOUR OF PARRISH ART MUSEUM
2 p.m. Highlighting the permanent collection on Wednesdays and Sundays. Tours last one hour. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 parrishart.org

Thursday, February 2

EAST HAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE MIXER AT CITTANUOVA
5 p.m. Mixer for existing and prospective East Hampton Chamber members. Cittanuova, 29 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-0050

Friday, February 3

50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF “SGT PEPPERS LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND” AT BAY STREET THEATER
8 p.m. Hear the entire album performed live by Joe Lauro, Michael Schiano, Dan Koontz, Fred Gilde, Jeff Levitt, Mick Hargreaves and others. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

