Hamptons Week Ahead, January 3–6: Open Mic, Nancy Atlas and More

Happy new year! Let’s forget 2016 ever happened and have some fun, shall we? Now is the perfect time to take up a new hobby, make new friends and have a little fun. Here are some weeknight events on the East End we think you’ll enjoy.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 3
OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN
8 p.m. Show your musical talent or come and watch some amazing local performers. Complimentary drink for performing musicians! Hosted by Paul Fried. The North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
NOFO NEIGHBORS AT SANNINO VINEYARD
11 a.m.–7 p.m. Show your North Fork ID for proof of residence and get a complimentary tasting and special discount. Winemaker Anthony Sannino discusses viticulture and oenology at 5 p.m. Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-8282 sanninovineyard.com
SMOKIN HOT TUNES AT TOWNLINE BBQ
5 p.m. Performance by Junkyard Farmer. Happy hour menu and more. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-2771
SATURDAY, JANUARY 7
FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS AND FRIENDS
8 p.m. Nancy Atlas performs with Clark Gayton. Presented by Dan’s Papers. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org
