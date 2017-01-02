Hamptons Week Ahead, January 3–6: Open Mic, Nancy Atlas and More

by Calendar Team

Happy new year! Let’s forget 2016 ever happened and have some fun, shall we? Now is the perfect time to take up a new hobby, make new friends and have a little fun. Here are some weeknight events on the East End we think you’ll enjoy.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

OPEN MIC NIGHT AT NORTH SEA TAVERN

8 p.m. Show your musical talent or come and watch some amazing local performers. Complimentary drink for performing musicians! Hosted by Paul Fried. The North Sea Tavern & Raw Bar, 1271 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-353-3322

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

NOFO NEIGHBORS AT SANNINO VINEYARD

11 a.m.–7 p.m. Show your North Fork ID for proof of residence and get a complimentary tasting and special discount. Winemaker Anthony Sannino discusses viticulture and oenology at 5 p.m. Sannino Vineyard, 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-8282 sanninovineyard.com

SMOKIN HOT TUNES AT TOWNLINE BBQ

5 p.m. Performance by Junkyard Farmer. Happy hour menu and more. Townline BBQ, 3593 Townline Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-2771

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

FIRESIDE SESSIONS WITH NANCY ATLAS AND FRIENDS

8 p.m. Nancy Atlas performs with Clark Gayton. Presented by Dan’s Papers. Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org

