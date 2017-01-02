Hollywood in the Hamptons: Jennifer Lopez

by Lee Meyer

If you spend a significant amount of time in the Hamptons, you’ve probably run into a celeb or two. Maybe you saw Bill O’Reilly or Michael Strahan at one of Dan’s Taste of Summer events, Christie Brinkley in North Haven or Susan Lucci out and about in Quogue.

Let’s be real—you totally went home and Googled whichever star you ran into. There’s a ton of information out there, obviously. But we’re trying something different. Hollywood in the Hamptons is a simple but useful curated guide to Hamptons celebs.

Jennifer Lopez, a Water Mill resident, is a triple threat. An actress, singer and dancer, Lopez has it all…including several marriages and high-profile relationships! Fans can catch Lopez on NBC’s cop drama Shades of Blue, as well as on the upcoming World of Dance competition series.

Five Fun Facts

Lopez got her start on In Living Color as a Fly Girl dancer, known as “Jenny from the Block.”

Although Lopez is a singer, her songs were dubbed in Selena to lend the film authenticity.

Lopez has been married three times, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She is now in a relationship with rapper Drake, who is significantly younger than her!

Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, is a TV news anchor in New York.

Due to her various relationships and numerous failed marriage, the media has often referred to Lopez as “modern-day Elizabeth Taylor.”

Five Movies You Need to See

Selena: A film chronicling the life of the late singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (known professionally as simply “Selena”), Selena starred Lopez in the title role.

The Wedding Planner: This formulaic romantic comedy would be pretty dull if not for the sparkling chemistry between Lopez and co-star Matthew McConaughey. Lopez plays a wedding planner whose own love life is disastrous, until she meets the man of her dreams…who’s engaged.

Shall We Dance: Shall We Dance stars Lopez as a former competitive dancer who strikes up a friendship with a married man and falls in love with dancing again. The plot defies expectations, leading to a really lovely, romantic film about relationships, friendship and the redeeming power of art.

The Boy Next Door: We put this one in because it needs to be seen to believed. An attempt at an erotic thriller, The Boy Next Door stars Lopez as a schoolteacher who has a tryst with her neighbor, who’s 18. The film’s attempts at being sexy are occasionally successful, and the “thriller” aspects plunge the film into campiness it can’t come back from. Still, we recommend it because it’s just a lot of fun.

An Unfinished Life: A more serious film, An Unfinished Life stars Lopez with Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman. In the film, Lopez plays the wife of Redford’s dead son who comes to live with him to escape her abusive boyfriend. The touching drama also stars Camryn Manheim and Damian Lewis.