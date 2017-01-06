Home of Jane and Jack Rivkin Listed for $18 Million in Amagansett

by Real Estate News

Philanthropist Jane Rivkin, widow of financial strategist Jack Rivkin who died in October 2016, has listed her Hamptons estate with Town & Country Real Estate CEO Judi Desiderio for $18 million.

Built in 1909, the Rivkins purchased the 6,500-square-foot Amagansett home at 90 Indian Wells Highway from cultured pearl magnate Salvador Assael in 2010 for $6.5 million. The house features 7 bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms and an ocean view on 2.3 acres.

Set back beyond double gates and a long and winding driveway, the Traditional, shingle-style home offers the utmost in privacy for the discerning homeowner. Just a short stroll from popular Indian Wells Beach, the richly landscaped grounds are designed with cutting gardens and herb gardens, while a heated pool is strategically sited in a private setting with a separate pool house down the driveway from the main house.

Over a century ago the home was designed and built for entertaining family and friends, and it includes comfortable private and public spaces. The house has rooms with high ceilings, exposed beam accents and an ample, semi-circular porch as well as second-floor deck and widow’s walk.

Jack Rivkin, the late CEO and chief investment strategist at Altegris Investments, began his storied career in the research department of Shearson Lehman Brothers. A frequent guest on Bloomberg this election season, he often discussed Trump’s impact on the markets.

Jane Rivkin owned the notable Kitchen Classics tabletop stores in Bridgehampton and East Hampton. She and her husband gave back to the community and hosted events for Safe Horizons at their Hamptons home.

See the listing here