How Hamptons Celebs Celebrated New Year’s Eve 2017

by SOTH Team

Hamptons celebrities were all over the place to celebrate the coming of 2017 on New Year’s Eve, but almost none were in the Hamptons.

Hamptons billionaire Roman Abramovich hosted a star-studded New Year’s Eve party on the posh French-speaking Caribbean island of St. Barts. He was joined by a bevy of South Fork celebs, including Amagansett rock legend Paul McCartney who performed “Auld Lang Syne” with North Haven’s Jimmy Buffett, according to Page Six.

Earlier, McCartney joined The Killers onstage during their set, and played The Beatles’ hit “Helter Skelter” with the band’s singer Brandon Flowers. McCartney was also seen dancing with his wife Nancy Shevell at the event.

Hamptons visitor and model Karlie Kloss, new Amagansett homeowner Stella McCartney, Hamptons fashion designer Calvin Klein and Southampton’s John McEnroe and his wife Patty Smyth made appearances at the party, and Hamptons regulars Ashley Olsen and Sean “P. Diddy” Combs were also rumored to be in attendance.

Another member of Hamptons rock royalty, Jon Bon Jovi, was photographed enjoying St. Barts with his wife Dorothea Hurley and pals Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta Caruso on New Year’s Day. It seems improbable that the foursome didn’t also party at Abramovich‘s soiree.

Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps made New Year’s Eve the easiest anniversary to remember by getting married to beau Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach. Fellow housewives Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley were there to support the happy couple in their nuptials.

Huma Abedin, a top aide for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, spent the holidays in the Hamptons. Among other outings, Abedin and her four-year-old son visited the UA Southampton 4 Theatres to see the new animated movie, Sing on Wednesday, December 28. Her estranged and shamed husband, Anthony Weiner, was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Clinton reemerged on December 26 after weeks of relative silence, aside from joining a few selfies with fans and supporters, to send out a New Year’s message. She wrote:

Sag Harbor’s Billy Joel rang in the new year with a special New Year’s Eve concert at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. As 2017 began, the Piano Man sang “Auld Lang Syne,” and followed with, appropriately given the location, “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway)“ from his 1976 album Turnstiles.

Water Mill homeowner Jennifer Lopez was spotted attending rumored new boyfriend Drake’s New Year’s Eve show at the Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas.

Hamptons fan Mariah Carey performed at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City’s Times Square, but that didn’t go as planned…