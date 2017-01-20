It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day! Stop by Dan’s Best Cheese Shops

by Dan's Best of the Best

National Cheese Lover's Day is a fabulous reason to break out the cheese platters and enjoy some lovely dairy product.

Cheese is made using milk; lots and lots of milk. About 10 pounds of milk make one pound of cheese. Cheesemakers heat treat or pasteurize the milk, then add starter cultures (also known as good bacteria) to help determine what the flavor of the cheese will be. A milk-clotting enzyme, rennet, coagulates the milk, forming a custard-style mass. It’s then cut into pieces to separate the curds and whey, then stirred. The curd is transformed into a variety of cheese, then pressed. Depending on the variety of the cheese, it may also be cured, which helps it fully develop its flavor and texture.

Are you ready for some cheese? Check out Dan’s Best of the Best winners for Cheese Shop to find your favorite!

South Fork

Platinum

Citarella – All Locations

citarella.com



Gold

The Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949 villagecheeseshoppe.com



Silver

Lucy’s Whey American Artisanal Cheese

lucyswhey.com

Bronze

Cavaniola’s Gourmet Cheese Shop

89 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0095 cavaniolas.com

North Fork

Platinum

Brew Cheese

125 Main Street, Stony Brook

631-675-6060 brewcheeseshop.com



Gold

Village Cheese Shop

105 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8556 thevillagecheeseshop.com



Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989 lovelanekitchen.com



Bronze

Bruce’s Cheese Emporium and Cafe

208 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-0023