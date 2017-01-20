It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day! Stop by Dan’s Best Cheese Shops

There’s apparently something important happening in Washington D.C. today, but we’re not going to let it overshadow the real event on January 20: National Cheese Lover’s Day! National Cheese Lover’s Day is a fabulous reason to break out the cheese platters and enjoy some lovely dairy product.
Cheese is made using milk; lots and lots of milk. About 10 pounds of milk make one pound of cheese. Cheesemakers heat treat or pasteurize the milk, then add starter cultures (also known as good bacteria) to help determine what the flavor of the cheese will be. A milk-clotting enzyme, rennet, coagulates the milk, forming a custard-style mass. It’s then cut into pieces to separate the curds and whey, then stirred. The curd is transformed into a variety of cheese, then pressed. Depending on the variety of the cheese, it may also be cured, which helps it fully develop its flavor and texture.
Are you ready for some cheese?
