Jennifer Lopez Skips Own New Year’s Eve Show for Drake’s

by David Taylor

Earlier in December, Jennifer Lopez canceled a scheduled New Year’s Eve performance at the E11even club in Miami because, according to her manager Benny Medina, she was in serious need of some family and personal time. While Lopez did in fact spend Christmas with her family, the Water Mill star’s New Year’s Eve was spent with her rumored new boyfriend, Drake.

According to E! News, Lopez was spotted attending Drake’s show at the Hakkasan multi-level nightclub/restaurant in Las Vegas. The two arrived for dinner at 10 p.m. along with a posse of 40, which under normal circumstances would cost nearly $8,000 for everyone to be seated. At 1 a.m. Lopez moved to a private VIP booth overlooking the stage where Drake performed his 40-minute set.

During his performance, Drake didn’t publicly acknowledge Lopez, focusing instead on his show, which included song requests from the audience.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The two have not officially confirmed their relationship status at this time, though both JLo and Drake’s Instagram photos (see above and below) have certainly hinted at the romance. Sources have stated that Lopez isn’t looking for anything serious, and it’s possible that she’s simply looking for a fun distraction after her break up with Beau “Casper” Smart (who cheated on her repeatedly, according to People.com) back in August.

Perhaps we’ll see JLo and Drake in the Hamptons this winter?