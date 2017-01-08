Jessica Seinfeld’s ‘Food Swings’ Cookbook Due April 25

by Hampton Eats

East Hampton’s Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry Seinfeld, has a new cookbook, Food Swings: 125+ Recipes to Enjoy Your Life of Virtue & Vice, due for publication from Ballantine Books on April 25 of this year.

Billed as “an all-new collection of more than 125 delectable recipes perfect for the reality of the actual human experience: sometimes healthy, sometimes indulgent—delicious, either way,” the book is now available for preorder.

Seinfeld’s Food Swings includes a wide range of recipes that “speak to both sides of your food brain.” As described on Amazon.com, “you’ll find the perfect go-to dish for when you want to eat light or for when you are in the mood for something more indulgent.”

The first half of the book, called “Virtue,” offers healthy recipes for readers’ “controlled side,” such as Quinoa Bowl with Almond Butter, Strawberries, and Hemp Seeds; Ginger Salmon with Sesame Cucumbers; Whole Roasted Cauliflower, Tomatoes, and Garlic; and Roasted Plums with Honey and Pistachios. However, the second part, aptly titled “Vice,” features decadent comfort food and rich desserts, including treats like Cinnamon Buns; Buttermilk Panfried Chicken; Lasagna Bolognese; and Chocolate Fudge Cake.

The book also includes gluten-free, dairy-free, meat-free and “almost-vegan” recipes.

Along with the recipes, Seinfeld adds personal essays, tips and tricks for best results, as well as a color photo for almost every dish.

Seinfeld has already published three New York Times bestselling cookbooks: Deceptively Delicious, Double Delicious and The Can’t Cook Book.