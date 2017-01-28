Jimmy Fallon Ride to Debut at Universal Studios in April

by SOTH Team

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon will be the star of Universal Orlando’s newest 3D attraction. “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon,” debuting on April 6 at Universal Studios, is a new ride that will be a “flying theater” that seats 72 people. The experience, with motion-capture footage by legendary studio Industrial Light & Magic, will take riders on a ride through a wacky vision of New York with Fallon “racing” past.

“It’s scary, it’s fun, it’s exciting,” Fallon said when the ride was first announced in 2015. Fallon likened the ride to “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey,” a similar experience that takes riders through Hogwarts. “Race Through New York” will also feature memorabilia from The Tonight Show.

From Universal Orlando:

“It’s you versus Jimmy in a thrilling race that will have you zooming around familiar New York City landmarks. You’ll speed down The Tonight Show’s hallways and through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, rumble down into the city’s subways, soar over skyscrapers, even dive into the East River as you hurtle neck and neck towards the finish line. Find out who gets the last laugh.”

Watch a video of Fallon filming motion-capture for the ride below.

