Laura Euler to Helm Behind the Hedges Real Estate Publications

by Dan's Papers

Behind the Hedges, the premier real estate and lifestyle publication in the Hamptons, in conjunction with Dan’s Papers and parent company Manhattan Media, has appointed Laura Euler as editor of the Behind the Hedges print and digital properties.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Laura into the fold. She has an unparalleled talent for creating exciting, engaging real estate content and knows the East End market like no other editor,” Dan’s Papers CEO Eric Feil said. “Behind the Hedges has enjoyed great success since coming to market in 2014, and with the new BehindtheHedges.com website launching this February 1, and a redesigned print publication coming out this spring, Laura’s knowledge and passion will elevate Behind the Hedges to the next level and make it the must-read for anyone and everyone who loves Hamptons real estate.”

Prior to joining Behind the Hedges, Euler served as editor of Curbed Hamptons, where she established her sterling reputation as a savvy and insightful editor and writer who reaches deep inside the industry and delivers news and coverage that engage both consumers and industry leaders alike. She also spent more than a decade working for Microsoft and has written two books, The Glasgow Style and Arts & Crafts Embroidery, both published by Schiffer.

“When I was a child, I wanted two things: to be a writer and to live in Montauk all year round. And both came true,” says Euler, who grew up spending summers and holidays at her grandmother’s Montauk property and now has her own home on The End. “Loving the East End as I do, I’ve always been fascinated by the drama of Hamptons real estate. And now I couldn’t be more excited to bring that passion to Behind the Hedges. Fasten your seatbelts, folks-this is going to be fun.”