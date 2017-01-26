Parrish Kicks Off Family Month with Student Exhibition

by Artists & Galleries

The Parrish Art Museum’s 2017 Student Art Exhibition, featuring work by more than 1,000 young artists from Eastern Long Island schools, opens with a reception this Saturday, January 28. The event kicks off Family Month—a series of exhibitions and programs for the community throughout the month of February.

In addition to the 2017 Student Art Exhibition, four Friday evening programs are scheduled over the coming weeks, all starting at 6 p.m., including a DoodleBots! workshop for building robotic drawing machines, a screening of the documentary Underwater Dreams and the re-mastered animated classic The Iron Giant, as well as Lasers in Space—an evening of exciting laser spectacles and activities.

All events are free for children and students under 18. In addition, the museum is offering a week of children’s art workshops during the February winter vacation, and open studios for families and teens.

The 2017 Student Art Exhibition’s Young Artists Reception, with light refreshments, is scheduled from 1–3 p.m. Saturday, followed by the High School Artists Reception from 3–5 p.m.

On Saturday, February 11 from 3–5 p.m., students with outstanding work will be honored in the High School Awards Presentation and Reception. Throughout the 2017 Student Exhibition, participating educators, artists and their families are admitted free, and both opening receptions are free for the entire community.

The DoodleBots! Workshop, presented by educators from the Art and Design Education program at Adelphi University, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, February 3. During this event, families work together to build their own drawing machine from found materials and a small electric motor. Once assembled, DoodleBots generate abstract drawings by making dots and dashes as they jiggle across a sheet of paper.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, February 11, the Parrish is screening the poignant documentary Underwater Dreams—an epic story about the sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants who fashion a robot from Home Depot products and defeat engineering powerhouse M.I.T. in a NASA-sponsored robotics competition. The inspiring film, written and directed by Mary Mazzio and narrated by Michael Peña, is recommended for ages 10 and older.

At Lasers in Space, a three-part program from Prismatic Magic at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 17, families discover lasers through a thrilling laser show with animation, engaging activities and an entertaining but educational presentation.

On February 24 at 6 p.m., the Parrish screens the re-mastered version of director Brad Bird’s the The Iron Giant featuring two all-new scenes. Based on poet Ted Hugh’s 1968 book, The Iron Man, and set in 1957 during the Cold War, the film tells the story of a young boy who discovers a giant metallic robot that fell from space.

The Parrish is offering winter vacation art workshops during February school break, February 20–24, for children ages 4– 6 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m., and children age 7 and older from 1–3 p.m. Students may register for any number of workshops, which feature a different lesson Monday through Friday, such as creating reliefs with model magic and watercolor, painting landscapes with tempera, mixed media sculpture, drawing with cray-pas on sandpaper, and still life watercolors. The cost is $30 per session for members and $40 for nonmembers. Advance registration and payment are required.

On Sunday, February 26, the museum hosts its first of several community days, with free admission and activities including extended open studios for families, tours, food, music and more.

Find out more about this jam-packed month of art, culture and fun at parrishart.org.