‘Real Housewife’ LuAnn de Lesseps Marries Tom D’Agostino

Congratulations are in order for The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) star Lunn de Lesseps! The (former) Countess wed New York businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. in a high-profile New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Beach. But don’t expect to see the big day unfold next season on RHONY. The wedding, which had about 200 guests, was NOT filmed by Bravo for the show. According to Page Six, de Lesseps didn’t want Bravo to film the wedding because she had “sold” the rights to People for $20,000. Drama!

Housewives Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley were in attendance. Housewife fave Bethenny Frankel was not on the guest list, having caught D’Agostino kissing an ex-girlfriend just months after proposing to de Lesseps.

“It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest,” de Lesseps told People magazine. “But I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.”

Check out some photos of the big day below.

