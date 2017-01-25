Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac Separate

by SOTH Team

East Ender Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac have decided to end their marriage, according to People. Johansson was reportedly seen without her wedding ring at the women’s march in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Johansson and Dauriac wed in 2014 after the birth of their daughter, Rose Dorothy. A source told People that the pair has been separated since last summer, even though they just opened their Yummy Pop popcorn store in October. They were last photographed together at Yummy Pop’s grand opening.

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.

While it’s sad to hear about the end of anyone’s relationship, Johansson has been keeping busy. Her new film, Ghost in the Shell, is slated for release later this year.

Johansson was also at the center of a (minor) controversy on Saturday at the women’s march. During a powerful speech in which she implored President Donald Trump to make sure her daughter doesn’t grow up in a world where women’s rights have been taken away, her mic was turned off and music started playing. This prompted suspicion, because Johansson mentioned Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Watch a clip of Johansson’s speech below.