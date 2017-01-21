Scarlett Johansson to be Honored by amfAR

Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
January 21, 2017 by SOTH Team

East Ender Scarlett Johansson will be honored by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, on February 8, at the organization’s New York Gala, the annual event that kicks off New York Fashion Week. Johansson, along with Artistic Director Donatella Versace, are being recognized for their longstanding support of amfAR and the fight against AIDS.

Actor, writer and director Lena Dunham will host the Gala, which is being chaired by Woody Allen, Harry Belafonte, Steve Buscemi, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Alan Cumming, Elton John and others. Previous honorees include Hamptons fave President Bill Clinton, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Kenneth Cole, Diane von Furstenberg, Barbara Walters, Anna Wintour, Sharon Stone and other celebrities.

amfAR was founded in 1985 and is dedicated to AIDS research. According to amFAR:

“With the freedom and flexibility to respond quickly to emerging areas of scientific promise, amfAR plays a catalytic role in accelerating the pace of HIV/AIDS research and achieving real breakthroughs. Since 1985, amfAR has invested $450 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide. Through its $100 million Countdown to a Cure for AIDS initiative, amfAR aims to develop the scientific basis for a cure by 2020.”

Congratulations to Johansson and Versace!

Related Articles

Annie Watt's photographs of Bill Clinton and Maya AngelouAnnie Watt Shows Celebrity and Society Photographs in NYC Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson Is One of Barbara Walters’ Most Fascinating People Barbara WaltersBarbara Walters Returns with More Fascinating People Kanye West close upKanye West Headlining Watermill Center Gala

BACK TO South O’ the Highway

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar