Scarlett Johansson to be Honored by amfAR

by SOTH Team

East Ender Scarlett Johansson will be honored by amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, on February 8, at the organization’s New York Gala, the annual event that kicks off New York Fashion Week. Johansson, along with Artistic Director Donatella Versace, are being recognized for their longstanding support of amfAR and the fight against AIDS.

Actor, writer and director Lena Dunham will host the Gala, which is being chaired by Woody Allen, Harry Belafonte, Steve Buscemi, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Alan Cumming, Elton John and others. Previous honorees include Hamptons fave President Bill Clinton, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Kenneth Cole, Diane von Furstenberg, Barbara Walters, Anna Wintour, Sharon Stone and other celebrities.

amfAR was founded in 1985 and is dedicated to AIDS research. According to amFAR:

“With the freedom and flexibility to respond quickly to emerging areas of scientific promise, amfAR plays a catalytic role in accelerating the pace of HIV/AIDS research and achieving real breakthroughs. Since 1985, amfAR has invested $450 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide. Through its $100 million Countdown to a Cure for AIDS initiative, amfAR aims to develop the scientific basis for a cure by 2020.”

Congratulations to Johansson and Versace!