Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ Drives to Netflix

by SOTH Team

Netflix’s slate of original programming is about to get a lot funnier.

East Ender Jerry Seinfeld’s series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee will move to Netflix later this year. The show, which currently streams via Sony’s Crackle service, has received an initial 24-episode order, with more to come in 2018. Netflix will also have the 59 episodes that have streamed on Crackle. Seinfeld will also star in two stand-up specials filmed exclusively for Netflix.

Seinfeld said in a statement, “When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points. I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

In Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Seinfeld literally goes for a drive with comedians and other celebrities and they stop for coffee, talking about their careers and telling funny stories. The show has three Emmy nominations and is currently the most popular show on Crackle.

Watch a clip of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee below.





