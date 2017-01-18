Shelter Island’s Ram’s Head Inn Listed for $11,995,000

by David Taylor

The historic Ram’s Head Inn, located at 108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights, has been listed by Peter McCracken of Corcoran Group Real Estate for $11,995,000.

The massive 15,470-square-foot building sits on 4.3 acres of land, and is equipped with 17 guest rooms, 15 bathrooms and a dining room that seats 180. The land also comes with a tennis court, 800 feet of beach frontage, eight moorings in Coecles Harbor and dock usage. While there is a chance that someone will buy the entire plot, it’s also possible that the property will be sub-divided among several buyers.

Ram’s Head is also available to rent by the day during the months of January and February.

While the building, completed in 1929, has remained mostly unchanged over the years, owners Linda and James Eklund of Reich/Eklund Construction Inc. have provided constant renovations over their 37 years of running Ram’s Head Inn. But now, they’re ready to move on. The Eklunds have worked the summer rush for many years, but they would rather spend the season with their family from now on.

“Both our daughter and daughter-in-law are educators and have the summers off,” Linda Eklund said. “The hotel is in its busiest time during the summer, and we are looking forward to being able to spend the summers sailing, going to the beach, picnicking with our kids and grandkids—and Shelter Island is the best place to do that.”

The Eklunds dedicated the inn to giving back to the community, sponsoring many charity events, music programs and community service endeavors. The Ram’s Head Inn has hosted events to raise money for The Island Gift of Life Foundation, a non-profit charity that assists people living with life-threatening illnesses on the East End. Their next event at the inn is the 17th Annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” Community Cocktail Party on Saturday, March 4 from 6–9 p.m.

McCracken is also the listing agent for another beloved Shelter Island business, Sweet Tomato’s at 15 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. The business, a restaurant/bar, is being sold along with the building for $1,750,000.

