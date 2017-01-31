by Summer Camp Spotlight

Peconic Water Sports is the premier water sports company on Long Island. We provide a world-class menu of water sports activities including wakeboarding, waterskiing, wakesurfing, kiteboarding, jet ski rentals and tours, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and more.

We offer three convenient waterfront locations in Southold, Sag Harbor and Southampton as well as pick up service on Shelter Island. Whether you are on the North Fork or in the Hamptons, Peconic Water Sports is the perfect place to plan your next adventure.



Water Sports Camp

Ages 6-15

$750/week – $175/day

You’ll wish you were a kid again just so that you can go to this camp. Campers ages 6 to 15 spend their day out on the water with our coaches learning a variety of water sports including wakeboarding, water skiing, wake surfing and tubing. We use water sports to teach our campers the value teamwork, confidence, and the beauty of the outdoors. With our top of the line equipment and professional coaches, you can rest assured that your child will have the time of their life as they progress through our program.

Available on the North Fork and on Shelter Island only

Camp runs Monday- Friday, June 20-September 9

North fork 9:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Shelter Island 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

No prior experience is necessary

Fishing Camp

*Limited availability, please contact us*

Ages 6-15

$600/week – $125/day

Captain Eric loves to fish and will teach your child everything they need to know about how to find and catch fish.

Available on the North Fork and on Shelter Island only

North fork 9:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Shelter Island 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 pm.

No prior experience is necessary

Safety is our number one priority. Campers wear life vests (which we provide) at all times and our captains are professional captains licensed by the USCG. We use proven techniques to get kids up and riding as quickly and safely as possible.

Give us a call today at 631-680-0111 and visit peconicwatersports.com!