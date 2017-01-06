Support Sag Harbor Firefighters on Sunday, January 8

by Scoop Team

Page Restaurant will host a thank you fundraiser for the Sag Harbor Fire Department on Sunday, January 8 from 5–7 p.m. Volunteer firefighters from Sag Harbor and the surrounding districts who assisted with the Sag Harbor fire are invited to enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer.

The public, which is asked to donate “whatever your wallet will permit your heart to donate,” is also invited, but with a cash bar. Doors open at 3 p.m. for firefighters only. The funds raised for the Fire Department will be used to help people in our community who are in need or who have suffered a loss.

The December 16 Sag Harbor fire destroyed multiple businesses on Main Street on that bitter cold day. Thankfully, the Sag Harbor Fire Department led the fight against this terrible conflagration, with numerous East End departments coming to their aid, and it was contained. Amazingly, despite the loss of businesses such as RJD Gallery, Sag Town Coffee, Brown Harris Stevens, Compass Real Estate and, of course, the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema, no one was seriously hurt or killed.

This is a great opportunity to thank and support the men and women who battled the December fire and saved Sag Harbor’s Main Street.

Page Restaurant is located at 63 Main Street, right across the street from the fire’s devastation, in Sag Harbor. For more information, call 631-725-1810 or email Jacqueline LaBorne at jaci@pagerestaurantgroup.com.